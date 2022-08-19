OBITUARY: Georgia McCardle

Georgia McCardle, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi and a resident of Rutherford County.

She retired as an Office Manager at a Medical Clinic in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Dora Izenhood Dozier; husband, Harold McCardle; and brothers, Harley Dozier and James Dozier.

She is survived by son, Mark McCardle; daughter, Jamie Raymer; brother, Tommy Dozier; Loraine Williams, LaVerne Treadway, Wanda Floyd, Linda Clark; grandchildren, Regina Brown, Emma Raymer and John Raymer.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

