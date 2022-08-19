OBITUARY: Linda Wade Young

Linda Wade Young passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2022, she was 74 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Louise Vaughan Wade; and brother, Gary Wade.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Young Lane Coleman and her husband Terry; grandchildren, Zach Coleman, and Brandi Brasch and her husband Jeffrey; great-granddaughters, Kaylynn, Olivia, and Loralei Brasch; soon to be great-grandson, Wade Brasch; and many other family and friends.

Ms. Linda was a retired banker and life long member of Green Hill Baptist Church. She was the life of the party everywhere she went and loved to sing and dance. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her great grandkids.

Memorial donations may be made to Woodfin Memorial Chapel to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM. Brother Dan Parker and Terry Frazier will officiate the funeral service Monday, August 22, 2o22 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

