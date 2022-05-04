Mr. Paul Raymond Atkinson of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, he was 90 years old.

He was born in Gloucester City, NJ to the late Joseph P. Atkinson and Elma J. Brown Atkinson.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Earp Atkinson; and sister, Elma McNairy.

Mr. Atkinson is survived by his son, Christopher Atkinson, and wife Rochel Albertson; granddaughter, Kirsten Atkinson and husband Chandler Hodges; great-grandchildren, Ryker and Wyatt Hodges; and siblings, Lois Reinhart, Joseph Atkinson, and Joan Ortega Cowan.

There are no services scheduled at this time. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

