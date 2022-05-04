Larry Bobbie Taylor, age 74, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna, TN.

Larry was born November 9, 1947 to the late Bert B. and Avis P. Taylor in Nashville, TN. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter.

Larry graduated from St. Andrew’s High School in Charleston, SC, in 1965 where he starred in football and track. Later, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

Larry met Marilyn J. Chapman of Gainsboro, TN and she became his wife of 42 years. They relocated to Smyrna, TN in 1984.

If you asked Larry what he did for a living he would tell you he was a Certified Quality Engineer with Whirlpool Corp. in LaVergne, TN until his retirement in 2002. During retirement he enjoyed spending time with family, working on and restoring old cars, and watching Tennessee Football.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughters, Jennifer Lynn (Clint) Woolsey, Kimberly Diane (Timothy) Woodlee, Deana Renee Moxley; son, Larry Christopher (Cheryl) Taylor; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his brother, Carl (Sherry) Taylor.

A Celebration of Life will be held by family and friends on May 14, 2022 at Hank’2 Doors Down from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 2333 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

