Elleigh Mai Spring, infant daughter of Jenna and Hunter Spring gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

She is also survived by her grandparents, April Spring and Jeff Spring, and Amy and Tharon Deacon, Phillip Martin, and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM Wednesday at Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/