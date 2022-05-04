Chrissy Kim of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, of ovarian cancer, she was 41 years old.

She is survived by her husband, Arunesh Nadgir; parents, Yung and Jung Kim; siblings Robert, Katherine, and Karen Kim; nephew and niece, Oliver and Mina Castillo; and her beloved cats, Chewy and Adagio.

Chrissy was born in La Crosse, WI. She received her DMA from Rice University in 2010 and began her tenure as an Associate Professor of Cello at Middle Tennessee State University in 2011. Her caring and considerate nature, intelligence, and wisdom will be dearly remembered and missed.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Association. More information about Chrissy and how to donate can be found using the link below.

https://everloved.com/life-of/christine-kim/obituary/

