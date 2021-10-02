Patricia Mozelle Carroll, age 81, passed away September 30, 2021 at The Waters of Smyrna Nursing Facility.

She was a native of Sinks Grove, West Virginia, and a resident of Rutherford County. Patricia attended Genesis Church and worked as a cashier at Colonial Grocery Store.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, William Russell Roles, II and Mazy Audrey Mann Roles; and sister, Joelene Dinwiddie. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Marie Carroll; brother, William Russell Roles III; and sister, Shanda Arlene Thomas.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.