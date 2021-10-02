Patricia Mozelle Carroll, age 81, passed away September 30, 2021 at The Waters of Smyrna Nursing Facility.
She was a native of Sinks Grove, West Virginia, and a resident of Rutherford County. Patricia attended Genesis Church and worked as a cashier at Colonial Grocery Store.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, William Russell Roles, II and Mazy Audrey Mann Roles; and sister, Joelene Dinwiddie. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Marie Carroll; brother, William Russell Roles III; and sister, Shanda Arlene Thomas.
No service is planned at this time.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.