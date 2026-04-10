Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Butterfly Festival
Saturday, April 11, 2:00–6:00 PM
Williamson Family Farm
3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The 2nd Annual Butterfly Festival returns to Murfreesboro with a day full of family-friendly fun and nature-inspired activities. Guests can enjoy unique shopping vendors, live butterfly encounters, and a festive atmosphere celebrating the beauty of spring. Parking is $10 cash.
2Caffeine And Classics
Saturday, April 11, 9:00 AM–12:00 PM
Streetside Classics – Nashville
6000 Reliance Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086
Join local automotive enthusiasts for a casual morning of cars and coffee at Streetside Classics – Nashville. Guests can enjoy complimentary coffee and donuts while checking out a variety of vehicles, with all makes and models welcome. Learn more here
3Sunset Paddle Boarding
Friday, April 10, 5:30–7:30 PM
Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Experience the colors of sunset while paddleboarding on open water in this beginner-friendly program. No prior experience is needed, making it a great opportunity for those new to paddleboarding. The program is open to ages 10 and up, and reservations are required. Learn more here
4A Taste Of Chicago In Tennessee
Friday, April 10, 5:30–9:00 PM
Cedar Glade Brews
Murfreesboro, TN
Enjoy an epic food takeover featuring Mamusia’s Kitchen Polish Food Truck, Gio’s Pizza, and Cedar Glade Brews. Guests can sample handmade Polish pierogi, authentic Chicago hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, and Chicago-style pizza, all paired with Cedar Glade Brews beer and live Chicago blues music. This family-friendly event invites everyone to come hungry and experience great food, music, and community.
5Community Yard Sale
Saturday, April 11, 12:00–3:00 PM
You Are You Ministries Sober Living
5496 Seminary Rd, Smyrna, TN
You Are You Ministries Sober Living is hosting a community yard sale and inviting everyone to join. Vendor spots are free, and participants are encouraged to bring items to sell, including clothes, crafts, baked goods, or other treasures, along with their own table. The event offers a chance to connect with the community, clear out space, and enjoy a fun afternoon together. Donations are appreciated, and those interested in reserving a spot can contact Amy at 419-764-7527.
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