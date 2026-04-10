Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

5 Community Yard Sale

Saturday, April 11, 12:00–3:00 PM

You Are You Ministries Sober Living

5496 Seminary Rd, Smyrna, TN

You Are You Ministries Sober Living is hosting a community yard sale and inviting everyone to join. Vendor spots are free, and participants are encouraged to bring items to sell, including clothes, crafts, baked goods, or other treasures, along with their own table. The event offers a chance to connect with the community, clear out space, and enjoy a fun afternoon together. Donations are appreciated, and those interested in reserving a spot can contact Amy at 419-764-7527.