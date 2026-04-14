OBITUARY: Charles Gregory ‘Greg’ King

Charles Gregory “Greg” King, age 63, passed away April 12, 2026 in Rutherford County. He was born in Lebanon and worked for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department, Murfreesboro Police Department and retired as a School Resource Officer with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Gwin King and Patricia Ann O’Brien and Doyle O’Brien; great nephew, Brice McFarlin.

He is survived by his wife, Mandy Chere Arnold King; children, Matt (Stefanie Norton) King, Chason (Christina) Clark, Jarrod (Claudia) Clark, Landon (Brooke Knox) Clark and Tanner King; sister, Melanie (Paul) McFarlin; brothers, Chris King, Joey (Jaclyn) King; grandchildren, Brantley King, Berkeley King, Aiden Creech, Zoey Creech, Elena Creech, Raylen Clark, and Jayleigh Cleveland; nephews, Ryan King, Braxton McFarlin, and Lincoln King; and nieces, Brailey McFarlin, Brianna King, Carissa King and Mary Grace King.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, April 16, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, April 17, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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