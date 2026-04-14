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Home Weather 4/13/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Temp Dips to 68°F with Light Breeze

4/13/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Temp Dips to 68°F with Light Breeze

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At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit and winds from the northwest at 5.6 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 78.4 degrees and a low of 67.3 degrees. Maximum wind speeds reached up to 13.2 mph, and there was a light drizzle noted, although total precipitation remained at 0 inches. The chance of precipitation was relatively low at 16%.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 68.4 degrees. The sky will be overcast as winds continue at a slightly reduced speed of up to 10.6 mph. The likelihood of rainfall remains exceedingly low at 1%.

Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should expect a calm night with overcast skies and mild temperatures as they head into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
5.7 (Moderate)
Precip
16% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 85°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 87°F 63°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 82°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 80°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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