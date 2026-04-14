4/13/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Temp Dips to 68°F with Light Breeze

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit and winds from the northwest at 5.6 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 78.4 degrees and a low of 67.3 degrees. Maximum wind speeds reached up to 13.2 mph, and there was a light drizzle noted, although total precipitation remained at 0 inches. The chance of precipitation was relatively low at 16%.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 68.4 degrees. The sky will be overcast as winds continue at a slightly reduced speed of up to 10.6 mph. The likelihood of rainfall remains exceedingly low at 1%.

Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should expect a calm night with overcast skies and mild temperatures as they head into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 67°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 5.7 (Moderate) Precip 16% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 71°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 7:17pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 78°F 67°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 85°F 63°F Overcast Wednesday 87°F 63°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 82°F 57°F Drizzle: light Saturday 80°F 59°F Drizzle: light Sunday 61°F 45°F Overcast

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