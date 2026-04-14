4/13/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Temp Dips to 68°F with Light Breeze

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 71.6 degrees Fahrenheit and winds from the northwest at 5.6 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.
Earlier today, the area saw a high of 78.4 degrees and a low of 67.3 degrees. Maximum wind speeds reached up to 13.2 mph, and there was a light drizzle noted, although total precipitation remained at 0 inches. The chance of precipitation was relatively low at 16%.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 68.4 degrees. The sky will be overcast as winds continue at a slightly reduced speed of up to 10.6 mph. The likelihood of rainfall remains exceedingly low at 1%.
Residents and visitors in Rutherford County should expect a calm night with overcast skies and mild temperatures as they head into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|85°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|87°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|82°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|80°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|61°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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