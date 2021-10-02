SMYRNA, Tennessee— Plans are underway for Smyrna Police Department’s (SPD) 2021 National Night Out. Join the department Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 5pm – 8pm, 400 Enon Springs Road East.

SPD officers and dispatch personnel will be on-hand to provide demonstrations, tours of the facility, and hands-on activities. Representatives from the Community Services, Criminal Investigation, Dispatch, Evidence, SWAT, and Traffic divisions will have a variety of activities designed to engage and educate our community about law enforcement.

“Smyrna Police Department is grateful for the support of our community,” noted SPD Chief Kevin Arnold. “We look forward to welcoming residents into our facility to interact with our officers and to learn more about how we serve this community.”

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. To learn more, visit natw.org.