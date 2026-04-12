The SteelDrivers Return to The Caverns for Four Night Residency

Few bands are as closely tied to the underground stage at The Caverns as The SteelDrivers. This November, the Grammy-winning group returns for a rare four-night “Four of a Kind” residency, taking place November 13 & 14 and November 20 & 21, 2026.

The run continues a relationship that dates back to the very beginning. In 2008, The SteelDrivers were the first band ever booked for Bluegrass Underground, the concert series and radio show created by The Caverns founder Todd Mayo. What started as an experiment inside a Tennessee cave grew into a nationally recognized broadcast, later becoming a PBS series and, today, The Caverns Sessions, reaching millions of viewers across the country.

Since that first subterranean performance, The SteelDrivers have returned to The Caverns nearly every year, building a tradition that mirrors the steady, hard-driving sound they’re known for. Aside from a single above-ground appearance during the pandemic, the band has remained a constant presence underground—more than any other act to play The Caverns.

In 2023, The SteelDrivers marked 15 years of performing in caves, a milestone that underscores both their longevity and their connection to this setting. The “Four of a Kind” residency builds on that history, offering audiences multiple chances to experience a band that feels as at home underground as anywhere they play.

“We’ve been playing caves for a long time, and it never feels routine,” said Tammy Rogers. “There’s something about The Caverns—but it’s also the people. Folks travel from all over the country to be there, and that energy makes every night feel different.”

Two-night tickets will be available for each weekend, along with a limited number of four-night passes with a special meet-and-greet with the band and commemorative poster included. The shows will be seated, with multiple ticket tiers available.

Tickets and additional information are available at TheCaverns.com.

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