John Conners, “Jocko,” born on July 21, 1962, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

John was a man whose greatest joy in life came from his family. He shared 33 loving years of marriage with his wife, Teresa O’Quinn Conners. He was a proud and caring stepfather to Christy Diaz (David) and Gwen O’Quinn, embracing his role with generosity, guidance, and support.

He loved his grandchildren, Bailey O’Quinn-Clark, Zoie Diaz, and Hope Reynolds who brought him immeasurable pride and happiness. He treasured every moment spent with them.

John is also survived by his sister, Nancy Conners, and his brothers, Peter Conners (LeeAnn) and David Conners (Janet). He shared a special bond with his extended family, including his nieces and nephews-Desiree Keener (Eric), Daniel Moran (Betty), Christina Brogdon (Bumper), and Angela Treimer (Ben) – and his great-nieces and nephews, Maggie Keener, Knox Keener, Ryan Moran, Jacob Moran, Tucker Brogdon, all of whom he cared for deeply, creating memories that will live in their hearts forever. Their successes brought him immeasurable joy as he celebrated each accomplishment throughout their lives.

John dedicated 38 years of his life to the electrical field, working tirelessly and with great skill through his career. His profession took him around the world, where he earned respect for his hard work, knowledge, and dedication. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), a testament to his commitment to his craft and his fellow workers.

John graduated from Bellevue High School.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Conners, granddaughter, Hope Reynolds, and his beloved parents, Barbara and Robert Conners, whose love and guidance helped shape the man he became.

He will be remembered for his laughter, his dependable presence, and the genuine care he so freely gave to others. John truly enjoyed life and found his greatest happiness in creating joyful moments for those around him. His legacy is rooted in family, compassion, and strength. Though he will be deeply missed, his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services LLC – Smyrna.

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