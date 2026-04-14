Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Jairo C. Molero

OBITUARY: Jairo C. Molero

By
Jennifer Haley
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0
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Jairo-C.-Molero

Jairo C. Molero, age 72, passed away on April 10, 2026, at his residence. He was born in Venezuela and a resident of Rutherford County. He worked as an Oil Engineer.

Jairo was preceded in death by his parents, Jairo A. Molero and Aida Valbuena.

He is survived by his wife, Desky Ruiz; daughters, Andreina “Nina” Molero and her fiance’ Jerry Hobbs and Aloha Molero and husband Manuel Ramirez; brother, Richard Molero; sisters, Milagro Molero, Elida Molero; and grandchild, Martin Uzcategui.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 16, 2026 at Evergreen Cemetery with family officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

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