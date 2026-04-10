Smyrna Police, Fire Departments Announce Return Of Youth Academy

A popular summer program is making its return in Smyrna, giving local kids a chance to step into the world of first responders and learn what it takes to serve their community.

The Smyrna Police and Fire Departments have announced the return of the Police and Fire Youth Academy, set for June 1–5, 2026, at Smyrna Fire Station #2 on Fitzhugh Boulevard. The academy will run Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a graduation ceremony planned for Friday.

Designed for children ages 8 to 13, the hands-on program offers a behind-the-scenes look at police and fire operations. Participants will take part in interactive activities with first responders, team-building exercises, safety education, and a special graduation ceremony at the end of the week.

Officials say space is limited to 50 students, and spots are expected to fill quickly. Priority will be given to Town of Smyrna residents and first-time participants.

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Applications and required forms are available through the Town of Smyrna website.

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