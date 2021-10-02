Timothy Sulls, age 51, passed away September 29, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in construction.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Haskel E. Sulls and Susan Diane Coleman Sulls. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Thompson, Tyler Sulls, Christopher Sulls, and Stephen Sulls; and sister, Cynthia Sulls.
Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
