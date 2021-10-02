Thomas Jackson “Jack” Welchance, age 91, passed away September 29, 2021 at Adams Place.

He was a native of Davidson County and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro. Jack served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and worked as Director of Corrective Therapist at the Veterans Administration Hospital.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Welchance and Dessie Arnold Welchance; son, Thomas Jackson Welchance, Jr., and brother, W.F. (Peggy) Welchance. He is survived by his wife, Janice Ann Heidenreich Welchance; son, Charles (Aimee) Frank Welchance; and brother, Donnie (Susan) Welchance.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.