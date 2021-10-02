Harold

Harold “Harry” Jefferson Loyd III, age 29 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to his heavenly home on September 26, 2021, after a long battle with addiction. Though his time here was cut short, he had an invaluable impact on those suffering from addiction in his community.

Harry was born and raised in Murfreesboro where he was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a 2011 graduate of Siegel High School and a 2018 graduate of Lipscomb University. He was an intelligent, caring, and strong young man with a fantastic sense of humor. He loved to fish and golf, and was an avid sports fan, with his favorite team being the Tennessee Titans.

Harry is survived by his parents, Jeff and Beth Loyd; sister, Maggie Loyd all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, Thomas Russell and Dorothy Russell of Centennial, CO. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Ann Loyd and Billie Russell.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation, to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Due to the concern of Covid, mask would be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cumberland Heights Addiction Treatment Center. https://www.cumberlandheights.org/giving/donate/ ,in memory of Harry.

An online guestbook for the Loyd family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here