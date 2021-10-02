Harold “Harry” Jefferson Loyd III, age 29 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to his heavenly home on September 26, 2021, after a long battle with addiction. Though his time here was cut short, he had an invaluable impact on those suffering from addiction in his community.

Harry was born and raised in Murfreesboro where he was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was a 2011 graduate of Siegel High School and a 2018 graduate of Lipscomb University. He was an intelligent, caring, and strong young man with a fantastic sense of humor. He loved to fish and golf, and was an avid sports fan, with his favorite team being the Tennessee Titans.

Harry is survived by his parents, Jeff and Beth Loyd; sister, Maggie Loyd all of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, Thomas Russell and Dorothy Russell of Centennial, CO. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Ann Loyd and Billie Russell.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow the visitation, to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Due to the concern of Covid, mask would be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cumberland Heights Addiction Treatment Center. https://www.cumberlandheights.org/giving/donate/ ,in memory of Harry.

An online guestbook for the Loyd family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.