Jeanne Sue Brown

Jeanne Sue Brown, age 69 of Smyrna died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born at Boyce Clinic Hospital in Hohenwald and was a native of Wayne Co. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Dortha Castleman Culp.

Mrs. Brown was a member of LaVergne First United Methodist Church where she was active with Food Pantry. She was a long-time member, Hohenwald Chapter 393 Order of Eastern Star and Order of the Eastern Star, Sam Davis Chapter No. 290.

Mrs. Brown was a 1969 graduate of Wayne County High School and attended MTSU. She had worked in retail sales for Sparko in Hohenwald, Bills Dollar Stores in Hohenwald and Linden, Huntsville International Airport, and worked for SunTrust Bank in Lawrenceburg and Green Hills before her retirement to enjoy her grandchildren.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her husband of 51 years, Johnny Mack Brown; children, Jonna Martin and husband David, Joshua Brown and wife Tammy, Dottie Cooper and husband Charles; grandchildren, Oliva Martin, Sean Martin, Julia Martin, Sara Brown, Danielle O’Donnell, Courtney O’Donnell, and Connor Cooper.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Brown to LaVergne Community Food Pantry.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, followed by an Eastern Star Service, and funeral service with Tommy Ward officiating. Graveside service at 2:00 PM Sunday will be in Wayne County Memory Gardens.

www.woodfinchapel.com


