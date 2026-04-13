6 Live Shows this Week- April 12, 2026

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Riley Green
Saturday, April 18, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Riley Green brings the Cowboy as it Gets tour to Nashville this week. Special guests will be Justin Moore, Drake White, and Mackenzie Carpenter.
Find tickets here.
2Lany
Saturday, April 18, 7:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Lany brings The Soft World Tour to The Pinnacle this week. Special guests will be Aidan Bissett and Riah.
Find tickets here.
3The Lamb of God
Tuesday, April 14, 7 pm
Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Lamb of God with Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg will be stopping by the Nashville Municipal Auditorium this week.
Find tickets here.
4Songwriter Series at Franklin Theatre
Thursday, April 16, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Franklin Theatre songwriter series will feature Lee Thomas Miller, Wendell Mobley, and Summer Overstreet.
Find tickets here.
5Michael J. Fox Foundation Event
Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm
Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Avenue, Nashville
The Michael J. Fox Foundation is returning to Nashville for A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s. This year will feature musical performances by Eric Church and Little Big Town, comedy by Aaron Weber and Maggie Hughes DePalo, and will be hosted by Willie Geist of NBC’s Sunday Today.
Find tickets here.
6Love and Theft
Thursday, April 16, 8 pm
Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville
Love and Theft are a Country act built around the striking harmonies of Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles. After a pair of early hits — “Runaway” reached 10 in 2009, “Angel Eyes” topped the charts in 2011 — they settled into a relaxed, melodic groove that allowed them to adapt slightly to the times.
Find tickets here.
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