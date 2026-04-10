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Home Davidson County Tanger Outlets Nashville will Celebrate Earth Day

Tanger Outlets Nashville will Celebrate Earth Day

By
Donna Vissman
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photo by Donna Vissman

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Tanger Outlets Nashville invites families to its Spring Family Fun and Earth Day event on April 18 from noon to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy a bee workshop, a do-it-yourself flower-planting craft, honey tasting, a DJ and more.

Also during the month of April, shoppers can give back by donating two pairs of used sneakers at the Tanger Tent, located on the Green near the playground and pavilion, on April 17, 18, 24 and 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Guests who donate will receive a special offer for 20 percent off top brands like Under Armour and Old Navy. Sneakers collected will be recycled through Tanger’s partnership with Sneaker Impact, repurposing them into rubber material for future soft play surfaces and other usable products.

Tanger Nashville is proud to continue its partnership with urban beekeeping company Alvéole to house bees in rooftop hives as part of its ongoing effort to support local pollinator populations. These pollinators play an important role in contributing to a healthy, balanced ecosystem. Due to efforts from community partners like Tanger and Alvéole, honeybee populations across the country have been on the upswing in recent years. The community can keep up with Tanger Nashville’s favorite tiny residents at Alvéole as the 2026 beekeeping season kicks off.

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Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

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