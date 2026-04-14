OBITUARY: Robert Alan Waycaster

Robert Alan Waycaster, age 79, passed away on April 12, 2026, at his residence. He was born in Elizabethan and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Robert retired from General Electric.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert Waycaster and Ada L. Tripplet Waycaster.

He is survived by sisters, Lynda Grindstaff and Brenda Waycaster; and brothers, J.R. (Gin) Waycaster, John Waycaster and Tommy D. Waycaster.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, April 17, 2026 at Coleman Cemetery with Bro. Jim Powers officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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