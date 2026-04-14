OBITUARY: Avent Eugene Lane

Avent Eugene Lane, 77, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away in Murfreesboro on April 11, 2026. Avent was born in Murfreesboro on September 1, 1948 to Eunice Lorraine (neé Norris) and Howard Avent Lane. He attended Central High School and Middle Tennessee State University.

Avent worked as a deputy sheriff, tool and die maker, quality control manager, mechanical and electrical engineer and was an accomplished musician, having played bass in many genres for over 50 years. Avent was also a proud member of First Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro, serving as an elder and audio engineer. He was also a United States Navy veteran, serving on the U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVN 41) as a radar systems technician.

Avent is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anna Marlene (neé Goad) Lane; daughter, Mollie Lorraine Lane both of Murfreesboro; son, Matthew Heath Lane of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Brian Scott Lane of Germantown, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

Avent was preceded in death by his older sister, Lynda Paschal and brothers, Howard Andrew “Buster” Lane and Floyd Lane.

Memorial services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro on Saturday, April 18, 2026 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will with the family will follow memorial service. Visitation with the family will follow Memorial Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Avent’s name to the First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro Audio/Video Ministry and Alive Hospice.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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