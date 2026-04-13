4/13/26: Partly Cloudy, Day High 78°, Evening 77°, Light Breeze

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 76.8°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 78.4°F and dropped to a low of 67.3°F. Winds peaked at 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 16%, with light drizzle observed but no significant rainfall accumulation.
For tonight, the weather is expected to clear up with mainly clear skies forecasted. Temperature is predicted to hold steady, with a low of 67.6°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 10.7 mph, and the precipitation probability will drop to just 3%.
Residents should enjoy a relatively tranquil evening and night ahead, with minimal weather disturbances. There are no active weather warnings for the area at this time.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|85°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|75°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|84°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|81°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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