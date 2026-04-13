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Home Weather 4/13/26: Partly Cloudy, Day High 78°, Evening 77°, Light Breeze

4/13/26: Partly Cloudy, Day High 78°, Evening 77°, Light Breeze

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 76.8°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are currently blowing at 11.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 78.4°F and dropped to a low of 67.3°F. Winds peaked at 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 16%, with light drizzle observed but no significant rainfall accumulation.

For tonight, the weather is expected to clear up with mainly clear skies forecasted. Temperature is predicted to hold steady, with a low of 67.6°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 10.7 mph, and the precipitation probability will drop to just 3%.

Residents should enjoy a relatively tranquil evening and night ahead, with minimal weather disturbances. There are no active weather warnings for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
16% chance · 0 in
Now
77°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 85°F 63°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 63°F Overcast
Thursday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 84°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 81°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 65°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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