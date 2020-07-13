Nori Allison Barrett Reeser, age 40 of Murfreesboro. She was a native of Murfreesboro. Nori was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She was a 1998 graduate of Smyrna High School and LPN since 2003.

Nori is survived by her husband of 12 years; Jamie Reeser; son, Brooks Reeser; parents, Norman and Joan Barrett, twin sister, Nina Barrett; brother, Kevin Barrett; nephews, Whitney and Ben Barrett; nieces, Bailee and fiancé Caleb Evans, Adrienne, Nellie Sherrill; aunts, Jan Reed and husband Rickey, June Johns Waddell and husband Jim; Father in law and mother in law, Bart and Linda Reeser, host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John E. and Virginia Barrett, and Robert and Juanita Johns.

Visitation will be 2:00PM till Funeral service at 5:00PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Nori’s brother Kevin Barrett, Pastor Chris Rimes will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com