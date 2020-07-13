For the majority of pet owners, dogs are family members. Whether you have human children at home or not, our dogs become our babies! Like any beloved member of the family, our dogs are often included in holidays and family celebrations.

It’s become very common for pet owners to celebrate special occasions with their dogs such as birthdays and “gotcha days” with special dog treats like a dog cake or pupcake. A growing trend for pet owners is ordering custom dog cakes or custom dog treats that serve as the center of a dog birthday party or a special photo opportunity.

Making your own dog cake is tough enough, but making it custom is even harder. That’s where Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet comes to the rescue! They prepare dog cakes and dog treats with ingredients that are safe and delicious with all the special decoration you could dream up.

Order In Advance | Fully Customizable

While Three Dog Bakery always has cakes on hand for same-day pickup, they love the opportunity to work with you to make a custom dog cake. When you order 3-5 days in advance, they can typically make any creation you can imagine!

Customization can be simple with options such as:

Incorporating special colors

Frosting with a different flavor

Including a specialty cake base such as carrot cake or grain-free

Three Dog Bakery has also gone beyond simple to make some truly custom dog cakes and dog cookies that you won’t find in another dog bakery! They’ve made everything from gender reveal cakes to mermaid & unicorn cakes to sports cakes & beer bottle cakes. Check out their Facebook and Instagram pages to see photos of what they could prepare to make your pup’s birthday the most special one ever.

Three Dog Bakery will use any excuse to paw-ty! So whether you want to include your pup into your birthday party, or are celebrating a holiday or graduation, call a couple of days in advance to order your custom cake.

Let’s Start Baking! Call 615-701-2128

Call Three Dog Bakery at 615-701-2128 to start planning your custom cake for your best friend! We are delighted to discuss options, including your dog’s special dietary needs or favorite flavors. You can also use their online form to personalize a more traditional bone or round cake.

Let Three Dog Bakery be your go-to for custom dog treats and custom dog cakes to invite all the members of your family to safely celebrate together.

Three Dog Bakery is located in Mt Juliet (1982 Providence Pkwy #102). Visit Three Dog Bakery for contactless, curbside pick up! Visit them at www.threedogbakerynash.com.