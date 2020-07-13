Mr. Jimmy B. Mathis, age 67, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Woodbury, TN to the late Ernest and Octa Mears Mathis. Mr. Mathis worked at Oakland High School until his retirement. He was a member of Lascassas Baptist Church.

Mr. Mathis is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dianne Wortham Mathis; brother, Paul Mathis and his wife Angie; sister, Rachel Reed and her husband Bobby; special niece, Rachel Affholter; and great-nieces, Jasmine, Isabella, and Kelly Ann. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Glendola Mathis and Sally Affholter, and four brothers, Bobby Mathis, Elvis Mathis, Mylan Mathis, and Jesse Mathis.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place in Cherry Cemetery, Woodbury, TN.