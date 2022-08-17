OBITUARY: Michael ‘Mike’ Cropper

Michael “Mike” Cropper of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, he was 53 years old.

He was born in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of the late Saundra Gayle Bibb and Darrell Cropper who survives him.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Paul Jones.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa Cropper; father and stepmother, Darrell and Peggy Cropper; children, Kayla Jackson and Dallas Cropper; stepchildren, Micheal Adams (Katie), Serena Adams (fiancé Ronnie Wise), Austin Adams and Noah Adams; a grandson, Logan Adams; sisters, Delores Cropper Derr and Sherry O’Neil; mother-in-law, Betty Jones; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mike loved traveling and his hobby was fishing. He enjoyed going out on his boat and spending time with family.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 2:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Johnny “Rocky” Jones officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Cropper family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

