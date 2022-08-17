OBITUARY: Cindy Kay Hamlet Lowery

Cindy Kay Hamlet Lowery of Murfreesboro Tennessee passed away on the 14th of August, 2022, she was 60 years old.

Cindy was born on the 21st of February 1962 to Ben Hamlet and Janell Wheat and lived in Trousdale County.

After graduating from high school, she moved to Murfreesboro to further her education and accidentally found love as well.

In 1981, she met her future spouse, Thomas Edward Lowery. They met while working at Shoney’s, the hippest place in town. Cindy was a waitress and Thomas was the mascot, “Shoney’s Bear”. The moment Thomas met her, he leaned over to his best friend and said, “I’m going to marry that woman someday.” A short while later in 1982 they wed at the little chapel in Murfreesboro’s Cannonsburg Village, and went on to have three beautiful daughters, Rachel, Brittany, and Candaus. They also had an angel baby named “Baby boy Lowery”.

Cindy dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother. She excelled at supporting her children through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She sponsored, supported, and worked diligently for 20 years at every school event; from PTO meetings, choir and band concerts, to class fieldtrips, all while maintaining a relationship with her husband, friends, and the Lord. She made it her mission in life to improve the lives of others.

Professionally, Cindy was passionate about her career in nursing. When she wasn’t filling her time with her family or service work, she could be found at the Saint Thomas Hospital of Murfreesboro where she worked as lead nurse for 20 years. We will miss everything about this amazing woman, but mostly her beautiful heart and willingness to support those around her, even when she was having difficulties of her own.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Janell Hamlet.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Thomas Lowery; her three daughters and their families, Rachel and Del Glovick, Brittany and Nathan Iniguez, and Candaus Lowery; four and a half grandchildren, Nathan, Edward, Reagan, Kailee, and soon to be Baby Boy Iniguez. She is also survived by her two sisters and their families, Kim & Nils Johansen, Kelly & Troy Adcock, and multiple generations of nieces.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Murfreesboro with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Lowery family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/