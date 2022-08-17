OBITUARY: Donald ‘Don’ Clifford Robertson

Donald “Don” Clifford Robertson, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born to parents Robert and Rita Robertson on May 30th, 1945, in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Don joined the United States Marine Corps on June 4th, 1967, and during his service, he was awarded a Bronze Star Medal, an Army Valorous Unit Award, a Combat Action Ribbon for Vietnam, as well as a Navy Unit Commendation.

Don also went to college at Adelphi University in New York, where he achieved his Bachelor of Business Administration and practiced his education in pharmaceuticals as a Divisional Vice President at Abbott Labs.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Susan, who he married on September 10th, 1966; three sons, Donald, Eric, and Andrew; and one daughter, Katie; as well as 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Don was a simple yet humble man, he loved his family dearly and was a man of God.

Memorials may be made to the St. Thomas Rutherford Foundation > Click Here per request of the family.

A visitation will be held with the family on Thursday, August 18th, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a prayer service beginning at 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19th, 2022, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

