Human Remains Identified as Missing 22-Year-Old Mya Fuller

From Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

LEBANON (TN) – Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s assistance and any information pertaining to Mya Fuller’s death.

On August 6, Wilson County deputies responded to a property on Trammel Lane in the southeastern portion of Wilson County after a report of human remains were discovered in a wooded area. Deputies quickly secured the area upon arrival as detectives from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab responded to the scene.

During the investigation, which remains very active, confirmation has been made that the human remains were that of 22-year-old Mya C. Fuller, who was reported missing from Murfreesboro, TN , and was last seen by family members on July 29. Mya Fuller worked an event on July 30 at the Nashville Soccer Club (Geodis Park).

If you have any information as to Mya’s whereabouts, who she might have been with, or the events that led to her death, you are urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 615-444-1459, ext. 233 or 359; callers may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information that leads to the successful identification, prosecution, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Mya Fuller’s death may be entitled to a cash reward of up to $1,000.