Mya Christine Fuller was last seen in Murfreesboro on July 29. Fuller’s family is worried because she never leaves home for an extended period without calling or answering text messages.

She may be driving a gray Toyota, tag number 0W3-1L6. Fuller has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

If you have seen Mya Fuller or know where she can be located, please contact Det. Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.