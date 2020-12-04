Mary Lucille Hooper Mullins, age 80, of Smyrna, TN was born on Nov 28, 1940 and went to be with the Lord on Dec 2, 2020.

She was born in Nashville, TN but was a life-long resident of Rutherford County. She worked many years at Trinidad Benham but retired from Taylor Farms in Smyrna Tn.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Guthrie Hooper and Mady McNelley Carter; sister, Ellene Garner; and brothers, George Hooper, Jimmy Holley and Luther Holley.

She is survived by her children, Clifford (Angie) Mullins of Manchester, Margaret (Bryan) Parker of Murfreesboro, Paul Mullins of Smyrna; grandchildren, Nicholas Mullins, Markie Mullins (Ryan Gibson), Mark Mullins (Karina Castillo), Kala (Josh) Walton, Christian Craig, Devin Barrett, Alex Faulk; five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends, and her long-time best friend, Hattie Smith.

She attended Harvest Church of Murfreesboro.

Her family was the love of her life. She had a gentle, tender hearted, compassionate, and joyful spirit and was always willing to help anyone who had a need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna. Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna with burial following in Mapleview Cemetery.

Pastor Manuel McGregor will officiate. Clifford Mullins, Paul Mullins, Mark Mullins, Bryan Parker, Josh Walton, and Isaac Lopez will serve as pallbearers.

