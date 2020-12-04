Miss Anastasia Rose Arndt, infant, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN and is the daughter of Michael and Sandy Arndt. Her family attends St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

Miss Anastasia is survived by her parents, Michael and Sandy Arndt; five brothers, Braeden, Camden, Riley, Keegan, and Liam; grandparents, John and Ann Arndt and Martin and Henrietta Buchheit; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:30am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will take place Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00pm in Calvary Cemetery in Nashville, TN.

