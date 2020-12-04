Murfreesboro Fleet Department employee Tommy Miller has been named the latest STARS award recipient. Mayor Shane McFarland recognized Miller during the City Council meeting, Thurs. Dec. 3, 2020. STARS stands for Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.

Miller went above and beyond the call of duty in assisting a motorist whose vehicle caught fire, Sept. 21, 2020. The following description was provided in the STARS nomination:

“While Tommy was on a service call on his way back on Hwy 96, he spotted a vehicle fire. He stopped and tried to put out the fire until Fire and Police arrived. He checked on the occupants to make sure everyone was OK.”

Miller was hired in May 2002 as a Mechanic for Fleet Services. This is his second STARS Award. In November 2018, Miller was honored for assisting Murfreesboro Fire Rescue units responding to a fire at the Solid Waste Department on Florence Road, Oct. 29. 2018.

The STARS Service Excellence program is intended to recognize outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go above and beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

Congratulations to Tommy Miller of the Murfreesboro Fleet Department for being named recipient of the November 2020 STARS Award for Outstanding Performance.