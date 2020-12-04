Police to Begin Utilizing Substation to Serve Lake Forest Community

The La Vergne Police Department will begin to operate regularly out of the Lake Forest Substation.

The substation is located at 401 Holland Ridge Drive near Lake Forest Park. The substation was first created thanks to a builder donating the trailer at a reduced cost to the city in 2007. It will primarily be occupied by the department’s K9 officers and handlers.

“Placing officers at our substation will ensure that more patrols spend time in the Lake Forest community,” says Interim Police Chief Chip Davis. “We want to use all of the tools at our disposal to make our residents feel safe.”