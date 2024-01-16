OBITUARY: Mary Ann Clouse

Mary Ann Clouse of Murfreesboro passed away at Creekside Assisted Living on January 9th, 2024 at the age of 81.

Though a native of Vermont, Illinois, Mary resided in Rutherford County, Tennessee for most of her life.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nancy Lawson Bair.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Cheri Lewis, brother, John (Vicki) Bair, and sister Nell Keime. She also leaves two grandchildren, Amber Roland and Haley (Travis) Tucker, and five great-grandchildren, Brayden Sholes, Brannon Winsett, JoJo Winsett, Everett Tucker and Elliott Tucker.

The majority of her professional career was as a purchasing manager for various companies. Upon retirement, Mary enjoyed square dancing and spending time with her great-grandchildren and friends.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 21st, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with visitation at 1 pm and the memorial service at 2 pm.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mary’s favorite charity, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Mary’s memory @stjude.org/donate.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/