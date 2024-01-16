WEATHER 1-16-17-2024

The sun will come out, but temperatures won’t help the thaw much, and re-freezing is guaranteed as soon as the shade hits. Watching Thursday when we will finally get a bit above freezing, BUT, then we will also see another chance of a wintry mix, switching to all snow Thursday evening. With this next front will come the return of gusty winds. Single-digit temps on Friday night will make for dangerous wind chills.

On the bright side, starting next week temps will creep up to the mid-50s, and with that a chance of rain most of the week, so with thawing and the rains, flooding could be an issue for some next week.

Enjoy the sunshine… just dress in layers as the cold is exceptionally dangerous.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -2. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -4. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 32. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16. South wind 5 to 10 mph.