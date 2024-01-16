OBITUARY: Richard Buxton Douglas

Richard Buxton Douglas passed away at the age of 91 on January 10, 2024. Mr. Douglas experienced health complications while recovering from COVID, and his end-of-life wishes to leave this world peacefully were respected until the end.

Born on April 20, 1932 in West Monroe, LA, Mr. Douglas was the only child to parents, Bascal and Emma Douglas. While in pharmacy school at Ole Miss, he met the love of his life, Alice Sue Brand, and the two married in 1956.

Shortly after, the new Mr. and Mrs. Douglas moved to the Sewart Air Force Base in Smyrna, TN, where he flew C-130s while a U.S. Air Force Captain. Mr. Douglas was a dreamer and, after moving to Murfreesboro, he opened Douglas Drugs on the corner of Church Ave. and Main St., and later, “the little blue building” on N. Highland.

Mr. Douglas was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his Alice in New Orleans where they stayed at the same hotel in the French Quarter every visit. At home, you would find him sitting in the sunroom watching the hummingbirds while eating an apple fritter for breakfast, or in his leather recliner with a glass of good scotch as a nightcap.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bascal Oran “B.O.” Douglas, his mother, Emma Elizabeth Hagen, and his beloved Yorkie, Rod.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Alice Sue Brand; “Daddy” to their children, Forrest Richard Douglas (son) and wife, Mary Lynn, Allyson Douglas Heckel (daughter) and Rick; “Pops” to grandchildren, Dr. Hunter Forrest Douglas and wife, Libby, Alison “Allie” Douglas Heckel and partner, Elle Hussey, and Samuel “Sam” Graham Douglas and wife, Ali.

In respect to the JN.1 variant of COVID and Mr. Douglas’ commitment to public health, no funeral will be held at this time, instead, the family will be planning a memorial service for the spring. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

