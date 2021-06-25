Lucynda Woodroof Land-Cantrell, age 52, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was the daughter of the late, Bobby and Sue Woodroof.

She is survived by her wife, Darlene Cantrell; brother, Kelly Woodroof (Vanessa); very best friend, Tammy Woods (Chris); brother, Buck Buchanan; sisters, Jane Vermillion (Tommy), Linda Sanborn (Bob), Barbara Knerr (Scott); uncle, William Redmund; aunts, Cheryl Thompson, Vickie Lawson, Linda Atwood, Jeanne Fields, Janie Redden, Regina Keith; cousin, Louise Reasonover; and numerous other family and friends.

Lucynda was a graduate of St. Cecilia Academy and a member of St. Luke Catholic Church. During her career of over 30 years as a nurse, she worked at numerous local institutions, most recently at Life Care of Hickory Woods. She was best known by her family and friends as a diva, an avid Vols fan and a woman with contagious laughter. Her religion was among the most important things in her life along with her loving wife, Darlene and her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 25, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 PM at Cothran Cemetery in Eagleville, TN.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville, TN.