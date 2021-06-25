Isabel Sophia Fox, age 37 of Nashville, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born in Sewanee and was a daughter of Dr. David and Isabel Hopkins who survive her.

In addition to her parents, Isabel is survived by her husband, Austin Fox; sisters, Amy Hopkins and fiancé Shawn Phelps of Nashville, Lillian Lankheit and husband Jake of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Peter Hopkins and wife Shelly of Murfreesboro, George Hopkins and wife Taylor of Charleston, SC; nieces and nephews, Hunter Hopkins, Madelyn and Judith Lankheit; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Isabel was a 2002 graduate of Oakland High School. She went on to graduate from the College of Charleston with a degree in Physical Therapy and most recently worked at Elite Orthopedics.

Throughout her life Isabel had star power. She could charm the rooms with her spunk, friendliness, humor, wit, smile and beauty. A close friend called her a “pixie”. Her family nicknamed her Tinkerbell. She was empathetic, curious and competitive. She excelled in sports, travel, dance, yoga and friendships. A meteorite blazing, now returns, charming the heavens. Thank you for being so giving and lovable Tinker. Hugs and kisses from all your family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and an online guestbook is available for the Fox family at www.woodfinchapel.com.