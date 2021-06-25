Isabel Fox

Isabel Sophia Fox, age 37 of Nashville, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She was born in Sewanee and was a daughter of Dr. David and Isabel Hopkins who survive her.

In addition to her parents, Isabel is survived by her husband, Austin Fox; sisters, Amy Hopkins and fiancé Shawn Phelps of Nashville, Lillian Lankheit and husband Jake of Charlotte, NC; brothers, Peter Hopkins and wife Shelly of Murfreesboro, George Hopkins and wife Taylor of Charleston, SC; nieces and nephews, Hunter Hopkins, Madelyn and Judith Lankheit; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Isabel was a 2002 graduate of Oakland High School. She went on to graduate from the College of Charleston with a degree in Physical Therapy and most recently worked at Elite Orthopedics.

Throughout her life Isabel had star power. She could charm the rooms with her spunk, friendliness, humor, wit, smile and beauty. A close friend called her a “pixie”. Her family nicknamed her Tinkerbell. She was empathetic, curious and competitive. She excelled in sports, travel, dance, yoga and friendships. A meteorite blazing, now returns, charming the heavens. Thank you for being so giving and lovable Tinker. Hugs and kisses from all your family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and an online guestbook is available for the Fox family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here