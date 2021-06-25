lucky ladd farms watermelon festival

Lucky Ladd Farms is celebrating summer this weekend with a watermelon festival.

On Saturday, June 26 from 10 am – 4 pm, you can enjoy activities on the farm, sip on the new watermelon slushie drink, try your skills at one of the many contestants and receive a slice of free watermelon.

CONTESTS
Each contest will have four divisions: Ages 6 and Under; Ages 7-9; Ages 10-13; Adult Division Ages 14 and Older.

Prizes are awarded to each division winner. All children’s division prizes valued at over $40.00 each and a $50.00 Cash Prize awarded to Adult Division (Ages 18 and Older) Winners.

Contest Registration is on-site on the day of the event. Contests are limited to 20 entries per age division.

WATERMELON EATING – 11:30 AM
How fast can you eat a slice of watermelon?

WATERMELON CRAWL – 1:30 PM
How fast can you roll a watermelon across the field…with your nose?
Watermelon Festival Activities are included free with general admission tickets to visit the farm; this event is FREE for Season Pass Members. Limit one slice of watermelon per guest.

Lucky Ladd Farms is a family-owned farm in Eagleville with an open season to the public from the spring until the fall. They hold traditional events like Easter Egg Hunts, Watermelon Festival, Pumpkin Festival, and more.

Buy your tickets here. For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.


Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

