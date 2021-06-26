Hilton Garden Inn – Smyrna held its ribbon cutting for the remodeling of its location in Smyrna on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2631 Highwood Boulevard in Smyrna Tennessee.
Tee off at our hotel between Nashville and Murfreesboro, where you’ll find our five-hole putting green. Explore Nashville Shores, tour confederate hero Sam Davis’ home, or visit the Grand Ole Opry, 25 minutes away via I-24. The Garden Grille serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and the Pavilion Pantry is stocked with snacks and drinks 24 hours a day.
Hilton Garden Inn – Smyrna
2631 Highwood Boulevard
Smyrna, TN 37167
(615) 355-6262
Photos by Rutherford County Chamber
