Initiative offered through the district’s Educator Preparation Provider program; RCS first K-12 institution approved in Tennessee to provide EPP program

By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT
Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools has been selected for a fast-track pilot program that will allow those interested in becoming math or science teachers to earn their teaching credentials and become classroom teachers for the school district.

As part of the program, participants will serve as full-time teachers in the classroom while completing two years of coursework in the evenings and summers.

RCS has already been leading the way by being the first K-12 institution to be approved by the Tennessee Department of Education to serve as an “Educator Preparation Provider.”

The EPP program provides an alternative pathway option for those new to the education profession to earn their teaching license.

Through RCS’ existing EPP, the district has been training has been training industry professionals to become teachers in the district’s Career and Technical Education programs.

This new pilot program is expanding the district’s EPP initiative to admit those interested in teaching secondary math and science. To be considered for admission into the program candidates need to have a current teaching job offer, a bachelor’s degree and passing content Praxis test scores.

The district has hired an EPP instructor, Dr. Amber Matuszewski, to serve those in the expanded program.

“We are excited to kick off our program expansion with a wonderful new addition to our EPP faculty,” EPP specialist Rebecca Murphy said. “Her extensive background in math and science curriculum and instruction will be a tremendous asset in coaching and supporting new teachers.”

Rutherford County Schools is partnering with the Southern Regional Education Board as a pilot site to offer the Fast-Track Alternative Certification Program for math and science.

The curriculum was designed specifically to focus on the needs of job-embedded teachers entering the profession through alternative routes, many of whom previously held career positions entirely outside of education.

The partnership will provide coaching and mentoring support for the EPP faculty through ongoing professional development and co-teaching of class sessions with the goal of effectively delivering high-quality educator coursework to prepare teachers for success in the classroom.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here