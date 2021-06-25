Luke Bryan Docuseries to be Released on IMDb TV

Attention Luke Bryan fans – a new docuseries about the country music star will be available in August.

Via Facebook, Bryan stated, “Through the heartaches, triumphs can come. This is how my story goes. Watch my new docuseries, Luke Bryan: #MyDirtRoadDiary on IMDb TV August 6.”

Titled “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary”, the docuseries will have five episodes showing home video footage, interviews, and a glimpse of backstage life for the country artist.

“This series underscores Luke’s unique and inspiring ability to handle every personal tragedy with grace and every professional success with humility, inspiring audiences to do the same,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV in a release. “We are honored that IMDb TV is the home for this moving, never-before-seen look at Luke’s world.”

IMDb TV is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available anytime.

For the latest updates, follow Luke Bryan on Facebook.