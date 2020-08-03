Mrs. Lucie Bell Wilkinson Boone, age 84, of Smyrna, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born in Davidson Co., TN to the late Robert S. Wilkinson, Sr. and Rubye Waller Wilkinson Joyner. Mrs. Boone retired from First American National Bank as a collateral specialist. She was a faithful member of Highland Heights Church of Christ who she and her husband traveled with throughout the United States. Mrs. Boone loved spending time with her family any time she could.

Mrs. Boone is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jack C. Boone; daughter, Jackie Sherrell and her husband Chuck of LaVergne, TN; son, Roger Boone of Murfreesboro; five grandchildren, J.T. Sherrell and his wife Brooke, Jordan Sherrell and his wife Regan, Skyler Boone, Branson Boone, and Laiklyn Boone; and three great-grandchildren, Benton Sherrell, Landree Sherrell, and Sutton Sherrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Wilkinson.

Due to recent health concerns, services will be kept private.

