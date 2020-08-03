Wesley “Donnell” Tatum of Smyrna, TN, passed away on July 30, 2020 at age 92. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Hedren Tatum and his sister, Sophrona Tatum. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie “Ruth” Tatum.

A special thanks to Brent and Tina Bridges, Noah Bridges, Seth Bridges, Jim and Carol Kennedy for all of their love.

Donnell was born July 15, 1928 at 310 E. Radnor Street in Nashville. He was able to visit there on his 90th birthday which was really extra special to him. He graduated 1946 from Central High School in Nashville. He loved sports (all sports) and enjoyed talking with friends about them. He also enjoyed the Grand Ole Opry and was able to see shows in all the different locations through the years. He and Ruth were members of Crieve Hall Church of Christ in Nashville.

Donnell was a very special person and will truly be missed by friends and family.

Visitation Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Woodbine Funeral Home-Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with funeral following at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.