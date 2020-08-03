Larry Kenneth Hudson, age 70, passed away at Alive Hospice on July 31, 2020. He was a life-long resident of Rutherford County. Larry was a member of the Lascassas Fire Department and Science Hill Church of Christ.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; Hillis and Lula Pearl Hudson. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dutton Hudson, daughter, Crystal Dawn (Jessie) Warrick, sisters; Brenda Gale Vanwinkle, Judy Jackson and Deborah (Jeff) Hensley and several nieces and nephews.

A Chapel service for Larry will be held in Jennings and Ayers Chapel at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 with Tommy Underwood and Nickie Nicoles officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00P.M. until 7:00P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.