Health Inspections: Rutherford County May 14, 2024

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores for May 7-14, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Southern Meadows Pool
111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 94
View
Innsbrooke Community Pool
203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 88
View
Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool
411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 100
View
Innsbrooke Wading Pool
203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 96
View
Rock Haven Lodge
462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 100
View
Cobalt Row Hot Tub
1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 98
View
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 92
View
Rockhaven Lodge Pool
462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 98
View
Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 97
View
Cobalt Row Pool
1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 94
View
IHOP 3218
779 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 84
View
Taste Of China
1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 13, 2024 | 95
View
Banh Appetit
2892 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 83
View
Rockhaven Lodge Spa
462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 13, 2024 | 100
View
First Watch #154
450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 13, 2024 | 99
View
Springfield Apt Pool
3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
La Tavola
114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 89
View
Siegel Soccer Main Concession (Bistro 77)
515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
M.T. Gyros Restaurant
1735 St Andrews Dr Suite G & H Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 90
View
Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 98
View
Siegel Soccer Upper Concession (Bistro 77)
515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Siegel Soccer Main Concession (Bistro 77)
515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Suzys Q Grill Mobile Food Est
424 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 99
View
Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro
909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1
1932 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 91
View
Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est
621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Best Value Inn FSE
1954 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 95
View
Vintage Blackman Pool
553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 98
View
Haynes Manor I
415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 90
View
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 98
View
Cason Estates Pool
1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Haynes Manor II
415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 82
View
The Banks at West Fork Pool
1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 10, 2024 | 100
View
Grielled Mcbo Llc.
630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Liberty Station Kitchen
850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Tru By Hilton Hotel
950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 90
View
Home2 Suites by Hilton
960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 88
View
Rodeway Inn & Suites
1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 80
View
Single Tree BBQ
2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 9, 2024 | 99
View
Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Mobile Food Est
3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
All American Cafe
2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
Fin Fusion Sushi
2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 9, 2024 | 95
View
Lucky Thai LLC
2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 9, 2024 | 98
View
Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est
850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 9, 2024 | 100
View
CR Noodle House Restaurant
5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 9, 2024 | 93
View
Ms. Nichole's Inc.
1805 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Shug's Mobile Food Establishment
1420 Floyd Road Eagleville, TN 37060
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
304 S. Lowry St, Ste A6 Smyrna, TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
2808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service
2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 99
View
Annie's SnoBiz Mobile Food Est
2629 Chesterfield Court Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Mi Cancun Mexican Restaurant Bar
536 Enon Springs Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Never Better Juice Bar
246 S Lowry St Smyrna , TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 8, 2024 | 98
View
Bullseye Sports Bar
225 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Fat Willie's Sportsbar & Grill
244 River Rock Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 99
View
Mexiven
1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 8, 2024 | 95
View
Jack Brown's
113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 99
View
The Cannon Apartments Pool
203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 94
View
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Berkshire Kiddie Pool
1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 96
View
3343 Memorial Pool
3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 98
View
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 8, 2024 | 100
View
Scottish Glen Pool
4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 95
View
Berkshire Pool
1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 8, 2024 | 90
View
Colonial Estates Pool
601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 7, 2024 | 100
View
Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 94
View
North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 100
View
North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 100
View
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 100
View
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 92
View
Overall Creek Apartments Pool
5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 94
View
Smyrna High School Pool
100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 96
View
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429
2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 7, 2024 | 93
View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

