Health Inspections: Rutherford County May 14, 2024

These are the health scores for May 7-14, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Some locations may be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Southern Meadows Pool
|111 Geneva St. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 94
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 88
|Courtyard by Marriott Outdoor Pool
|411 Potomac Pl Smyrna , TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 100
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 96
|Rock Haven Lodge
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 100
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 98
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 92
|Rockhaven Lodge Pool
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 98
|Magnolia Grove HOA Pool
|4003 Hon Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37133
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 97
|Cobalt Row Pool
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 94
|IHOP 3218
|779 Team Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 84
|Taste Of China
|1730 W Northfield Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 13, 2024 | 95
|Banh Appetit
|2892 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 83
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 13, 2024 | 100
|First Watch #154
|450 Sam Ridley Pkwy STE-140 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 13, 2024 | 99
|Springfield Apt Pool
|3726 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|La Tavola
|114 Front St Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 89
|Siegel Soccer Main Concession (Bistro 77)
|515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|M.T. Gyros Restaurant
|1735 St Andrews Dr Suite G & H Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 90
|Saddlebrook Apartments Pool
|1911 Saddlebrook Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 98
|Siegel Soccer Upper Concession (Bistro 77)
|515 Cherry Ln Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Suzys Q Grill Mobile Food Est
|424 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 99
|Home2 Suites/Tru Murfreesboro
|909 N Thompson Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Cousins Maine Lobster Mobile 1
|1932 Almaville Rd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 91
|Krazee Dog Mobile Food Est
|621 Doe Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Best Value Inn FSE
|1954 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 95
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Everwood At The Avenue Apartment Pool
|915 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Haynes Manor I
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 90
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 98
|Cason Estates Pool
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Haynes Manor II
|415 W Northfield Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 82
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 10, 2024 | 100
|Grielled Mcbo Llc.
|630 St Andrews Dr B102 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|Liberty Station Kitchen
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|Tru By Hilton Hotel
|950 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 90
|Home2 Suites by Hilton
|960 Colonnade Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 88
|Rodeway Inn & Suites
|1300 Plaza Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 80
|Single Tree BBQ
|2805 Old Fort Pkwy Suite O Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 9, 2024 | 99
|Mac's Kettle Corn & Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Mobile Food Est
|3548 Swarthmore Ct Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|All American Cafe
|2805 Old Fort Parkway Suite L Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|Fin Fusion Sushi
|2862 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 9, 2024 | 95
|Lucky Thai LLC
|2705-N Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 9, 2024 | 98
|Liberty Station Stationary Mobile Food Est
|850 NW Broad St Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 9, 2024 | 100
|CR Noodle House Restaurant
|5270 Murfreesboro Rd. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 9, 2024 | 93
|Ms. Nichole's Inc.
|1805 New Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Shug's Mobile Food Establishment
|1420 Floyd Road Eagleville, TN 37060
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Bella Vita Tattoo Studio
|304 S. Lowry St, Ste A6 Smyrna, TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Xiaos Hibachi & Sushi Bar
|2808 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Sleep Inn & Suites Food Service
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency
|219 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 99
|Annie's SnoBiz Mobile Food Est
|2629 Chesterfield Court Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Never Better Juice Bar
|246 S Lowry St Smyrna , TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 8, 2024 | 98
|Bullseye Sports Bar
|225 River Rock Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Fat Willie's Sportsbar & Grill
|244 River Rock Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 99
|Mexiven
|1706 Bradyville Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 8, 2024 | 95
|Jack Brown's
|113 NW Maple St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 99
|The Cannon Apartments Pool
|203 Eleanor Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 94
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 96
|3343 Memorial Pool
|3343 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 98
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 8, 2024 | 100
|Scottish Glen Pool
|4244 Roxburghe Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 95
|Berkshire Pool
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 8, 2024 | 90
|Colonial Estates Pool
|601 McKraig Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 7, 2024 | 100
|Villages Of Berkshire Wading Pool
|5006 St. Ives Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 94
|North Rutherford YMCA Lap Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 100
|North Rutherford YMCA Whirlpool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 100
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 100
|Overall Creek Apartments Pool
|5150 Jack Byrnes Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 94
|Smyrna High School Pool
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 96
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #429
|2697 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 7, 2024 | 93
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
