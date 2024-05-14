Rooftop at Four Seasons is Now Open with New Menu Options

Rivière Rooftop, the stylish Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and bar located on the seventh floor of Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, is now open and accepting reservations for the 2024 season with a brand-new menu of vibrant and shareable Mediterranean dishes and a robust schedule of rooftop parties and events.

Offering picturesque riverfront and city views, lively programming, and a fresh menu of inventive lunch and dinner options, Rivière is a downtown rooftop destination unlikely any other in Nashville. Featuring bright and bold flavours, the new Mediterranean-inspired menu is full of shareable mezze-style dishes for family and friends to enjoy together with an emphasis on awe-inspiring presentations.

“We want every visit to Rivière to be a sensory experience, and our goal with the new menu was to create conversation pieces with each dish,” says Senior Sous Chef Scott Nereim. “The flavours are vibrant, the presentation is visually stunning, and the experience is designed to be fun, convivial, and communal. We want every guest to have a beautiful meal each time they join us, but more importantly, we want to create a memorable experience from beginning to end.”

Light and Refreshing Mediterranean Fare

Rivière’s dinner menu, served every day beginning at 5 p.m., offers guests a variety of shareable dishes categorized as Light & Vibrant or Bold & Robust. Utilizing the freshest ingredients, flavour profiles of the Mediterranean, and artistic tableside presentation, the new menus at Rivière leave a lasting impression.

The perfect blend of colour, flavour, and vibrancy, the Lightly Cured Salmon is coated with za’atar seasoning and served with a silky-smooth broth of creme fraiche and buttermilk, all paired expertly with harissa-seasoned tapioca crisps, smoked roe, and pickled shallots. Those looking for bolder flavours and presentation will love the Steak Tartare, which is artfully arranged atop a nest of crispy potatoes, topped with Osetra caviar, and served in a smoked cloche. The Yellowfin Tuna, served over a bed of dry ice for an otherworldly effect, also wows tableside. One of the menu’s biggest showstoppers is the American Wagyu, prepared and presented on a cast-iron grill above a rich, aromatic blend of smoked herbs and tea.

Rivière’s daytime menu, served daily from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., features a refreshing blend of light snacks, shareable starters, fresh salads, and hearty handhelds, perfect for poolside lounging or a relaxing al fresco afternoon with friends. Highlights from the daytime menu include a Crudite Flight served with tahini sauce, zucchini baba ghanoush, and artichoke hummus; Harissa Chicken Lollipops, marinated in Rivière’s spice blend and a yoghurt marinade for three to four days and coated with a honey harissa glaze for a crispy finish; and the Tuna Nicoise Salad, a delicately balanced blend of refreshing veggies, tangy citrus dressing, and Tennessee smoked tuna. The Rivière Burger is a not-to-miss standout, as well, with an 8 oz. US Angus beef patty, shallot marmalade, creamy Comte cheese, sweet-salty relish aioli, and fresh arugula.

Meals end on a sweet note with decadent desserts from Pastry Chef Hector Llompart. Chef Hector’s Puerto Rican heritage shines in the tropical flavours of the Passion Sundae, made with labneh ice cream and mango-passionfruit sorbet and garnished with crunchy meringue and caramelized cereals. The Goo Goo Profiteroles, topped with chocolate ice cream, candied peanuts, and salted caramel, pay tribute to Nashville’s oldest and most popular candy. For a truly refreshing summertime snack, a selection of seasonal homemade popsicles, in flavors like mango, bergamot and lime, will be available all season.

Refreshing Cocktails

The new cocktail menu, designed by Beverage Manager Jonathan Zeidman, is inspired by a global experience and features a wide array of spirit-forward cocktails, refreshing spritzes and sangrias, and an international selection of wines. The Good Samaritan is a lavender-infused whiskey sour; The Siren’s Blush Sangria is a light and refreshing strawberry-rhubarb rosé sangria; and the Midtown Spritz blends butterfly pea flower-infused vodka with prosecco and lychee.

“The new beverage offerings are the perfect complement to Chef Scott’s fantastic new menu and Rivière’s laid-back, sophisticated vibe,” says Zeidman. “These are the cocktails, wines, and beers you want to drink on a sunny day with your friends. The flavours are light, refreshing, and perfect for spring and summertime.”

Chef Scott Nereim and Beverage Manager Jonathan Zeidman are freshly returned from the Four Seasons Global Food and Beverage Annual Conference, where they placed second overall at the conference’s prestigious “Perfect Pairing” competition.

Lawn Parties and Live Music

In addition to Rivière’s new menu, the rooftop restaurant is also rolling out a robust calendar of live music and rooftop parties. Rivière is partnering with established event booking and management company Jam Factory to present the venue’s Second Sunday Lawn Parties on the second Sunday of each month. Held on Rivière’s lawn space, the Second Sunday Lawn Parties will feature live music from some of Nashville’s best DJs, including Grant Fisher, HISH, and Cisco Carter, as well as cocktail specials and surprise passed amenities.

Jam Factory DJs will also perform every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Friday and Saturday nights, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests of Rivière will be treated to vinyl DJs, setting a laid-back and cool atmosphere for dinner.

“Our opening season at Rivière was absolutely incredible, and we are leveling up this year in every way,” says Rivière Rooftop Manager Hannah LaFary. “Regardless of what day or time you visit, there’s always going to be a party happening. The weekend afternoons are designed to feel like an Ibiza house party with high energy and great music, and things mellow out each night for a beautiful, relaxing evening under the stars. I’m so proud of how hard the team has worked to create something truly special at Rivière that you can’t find anywhere else in Nashville.”

Exclusive Stay Package Launch

Guests can extend their Rivière experience with the Nash Splash Getaway, a two-night stay package exclusively available online when booking direct with Four Seasons. The Nash Splash Getaway includes a guaranteed late checkout at 2 p.m., $100 dining credit at Rivière, and a special Rivière-themed welcome amenity. Guests of the Hotel can enjoy access to the seventh-floor infinity pool, which includes full food and beverage service from Rivière, as well as hourly complimentary amenities such as tropical fruit skewers, sunglass cleaning services, and fresh juice shots. The package is available to book from May 8 for stays beginning May 16.

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is located at 100 Demonbreun St. Rivière Rooftop diners are extended complimentary valet parking for up to three hours.

Reservations at Rivière Rooftop can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at +1 615 610 6995.

